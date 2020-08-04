Blue Sky And Clean Air After Tropical Storm Isaias But Strong Winds Knock Down Roosevelt Island Trees And Lamppost
According to the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse:
Goodbye, Tropical Storm Isaias, hello blue sky and clean air! @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/v3dVriT6Hg— J Robert Burgoyne (@jrobertburgoyne) August 4, 2020
Pretty sure a tornado came through #RooseveltIsland. There is a definitive line of damage on the north end. Knocked down several trees. #Isaias @Rooseveltisland @wnbcdesk @StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/M9APCHcGJF— Mary Kay Makanjuola (@themakastyle) August 4, 2020
The aftermath of #Isiais on the north end of #rooseveltisland #manhattan #nyc A park lamppost at #lighthouse park was destroyed. #onrooseveltisland #nyc pic.twitter.com/4SWZABCecz— Jonn Nubian ® (@JonnNubian) August 4, 2020
More damage from #Isaias on #RooseveltIsland today in NYC. Several trees and large branches were brought down by the high winds. @StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/gtCRLJk0fe— Mary Kay Makanjuola (@themakastyle) August 4, 2020
