Roosevelt Island's Got Talent & Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Present Virtual Variety Show Featuring Our Local Talent Sunday August 9 - Join The Fun & Join The Community On Zoom
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
Variety show featuring local talent; produced by Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and hosted by Roosevelt Island's Got Talent.
Sunday, August 9 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Roosevelt Island Love
Please click here to join us for a special show featuring Roosevelt Island Talent!
You are invited to join us for this extremely special Roosevelt Island Talent Show on Sunday Aug 9th at 5 o’clock. We will have some amazing performances from the community and welcome a special guest @itsruthyfroch who most recently played Hodel in the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
MST&DA Assistant Executive Director Kimbirdlee Fadner adds:
Our special guest this Sunday is Ruthy Froch.
Other MSTDA/Roosevelt Island's Got Talent Performers:
The show is hosted by Kaja Meade and Kimbirdlee Fadner 5pm on Sunday Aug 9th on Zoom. Click here to watch.
- Mitch Elinson
- Katana Stoop
- Jeanne Castagnaro
- Charles Pang
- Kimbirdlee, Jonathan, Jack and Charlie Fadner "The Fabulous Fadner Family"
Ruth Froch (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour, Northanger Abbey) will be teaching songs from her role as Hodel in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as virtual pop in sessions. Ruthy taught theatre at MSTDA before she went on tour. She also acted in many new musical workshops with Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner including Northanger Abbey and You Can Always Come Home Cabarets.
RSVP to info@mstda.org to reserve your spot!
WEDNESDAY Aug 12th 3:15pm & Aug 19th, 2pm Age 5-13
