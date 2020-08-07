Friday, August 7, 2020

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket August 7 - August 13 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons & Social Media Facebook And Instagram Too


The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket


invites you to check out their August 7 - August 13 Weekly Flyer for  Product Offerings, Specials & Sales items 



Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more.


Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook







and Instagram too.



Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:01:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )