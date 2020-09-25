Ahoy Mateys, Was That A Pirate Ship In East River Passing Roosevelt Island Today And Is The Pirate Life For You?
Roosevelt Island resident Lauren Blankstein spotted the East River Pirate Ship passing Roosevelt Island today and shares this video.
Pirate ship in east river pic.twitter.com/fSDASQ1FEb— Dr Feza Remzi (@FezaRemziMD) September 25, 2020
Pirate ship was spotted passing Roosevelt Island in 2018 too.
When ships were bold just like the men who sailed them.— Nikki M. Mascali Roarty (@NikkiMMascali) July 11, 2018
.#hoistthejollyroger #adamant #pirateship #pirate #eastriver #nyc #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/7nXUYwTEh4
Are you a Pirate
and is the Pirate life for you?
0 comments :
Post a Comment