Friday, September 25, 2020

Ahoy Mateys, Was That A Pirate Ship In East River Passing Roosevelt Island Today And Is The Pirate Life For You?

Roosevelt Island resident Lauren Blankstein spotted the East River Pirate Ship passing Roosevelt Island today and shares this video.

Pirate ship was spotted passing Roosevelt Island in 2018 too.

Are you a Pirate

  

and is the Pirate life for you? 

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:57:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )