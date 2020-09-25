Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Tradition Continues This Year With Social Distance Activities Saturday, September 26 - Check Out The Outdoor Mural Paintings At Meditation Lawn and Southpoint Park
The annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 26, with artists painting outdoor murals at Rivercross (Meditation) Lawn
and Southpoint Park
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) will present its annual Fall for Arts Festival on Roosevelt Island. This community festival, entering its 15th year, has a tradition of celebrating creativity and the changing seasons. The event combines performance and traditional arts through the creation of free-standing murals during the Festival. The theme of this year’s event is: “Social Justice: Reclaiming Our Time”. RIOC is looking for artists who are seeking to create works that reflect their vision to raise social justice awareness, create change, and encourage community activism. This year’s event will be adjusted for the COVID-19 pandemic, with only socially distanced mural making and other distanced art activities. We look forward to bringing back the music and amusements next year!...
Some artists started already.
Kudos to RIOC for keeping the Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts tradition alive this very difficult year.
0 comments :
Post a Comment