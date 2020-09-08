OMG, Hold Your Breath, Parkour Athlete Death Defying Jumps On Roosevelt Island Motorgate Garage Rooftop, Leaps Over FDR Four Freedoms Park Giant Head Too - Do Not Do This Yourself
According to Jamcast, Nick Ortiz is:
... a professional parkour athlete known for his rooftop training and building descents with over 250K+ followers on Tik Tok following his journey. Learn about his life beginning parkour in New York as a youth, his decision to move to Colorado in order to further learn and increase his ability to train at intimidating heights, and the tips and secrets he has to being able to overcome fear and successfully perform his death defying descents.Nick Ortiz took on the Roosevelt Island Motorgate Rooftop recently - you're not going to believe this. Do not do it yourself.
Ooops, almost a catastrophe.
I bailed. . Ahhh complaceny, my favorite, so let's talk what happened here. I'm wanting to do 2 or 3 of these strides on the edge but that's definitely pretty scary. Best bet is to drill out the single stride to at least get rid of that initial discomfort of being exposed. I had done it quite a few times at this point, got comfortable, then unfortunately a bit cocky. Which caused me to underpower my initial takeoff because I wasn't properly paying attention, that then caused my stride to be short, and so on. I can't help but feel that my tendency to do "fake" attempts at jumps on ground level influenced my body's decision making. I mean that in terms of it deciding that it's okay to underjump something when it's really not. I'm gonna need to work on that more. . To be fair, I'm stoked to see that all the bail training seems to have paid off, I typically try to treat every challenge on the ground as if it was in this situation. I'm really surprised by how "comfortable" I felt falling. I mean watching the video makes me feel more afraid than when it actually happened. I redid the single stride a couple more times after this in order to not let it get too deep in my head, though this is a lesson to keep in mind. . This is one of those things I wish people in parkour would be honest with themselves about, I actually think "blocking out" is a bad way to go about things, accept reality as it is. I also just find it hypocritical to constantly write off people that end up in these sketchy situations as "not true athletes" or "reckless" while you hide the clips of you nearly fucking dying from the world. We play with a "risky" sport, but many every day things are as risky, they just don't have as much shock value.
Nick Ortiz brought his Parkour skills to the FDR Four Freedoms Park, jumping over the Giant Head
and stunts at other Roosevelt Island locations
Does this count as a warm up? 😅 . First movements of the day on this random structure I never noticed before. I keep forgetting how grippy these shoes are and my feet keep getting stuck on splats, hence the height drop reaction.
as RIOC Public Safety Department officers watched..
So if you're unaware, Roosevelt Island has a ton of baby roof stuff to play with. I dun wanna hear anything about NYC not having anywhere to learn heights.
Watch Nick Ortiz talk to Jamcast about his rooftop training and overcoming fear.
