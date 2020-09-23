Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Strong Turpentine Like Odor Overwhelming Areas Of Roosevelt Island For Over A Year Says Resident - RIOC Public Safety Investigation Does Not Discover Source Or Smell

Earlier this month, Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported:


Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes asked:
I was just made away of your social media inquiry. PSD has not had any complaints come in about an odor but we would like to know where specifically there has been a smell so we can investigate.
I followed up yesteday asking Mr Haynes and RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown:

Did RIOC ever discover what was the turpentine like smell that residents reported earlier this month. Report of smell is continuing.


RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown replied:
PSD investigated the complaint of the smell the evening when the first complaint came in to our office. 

PSD did not discover where this smell may have come from. PSD has not gotten any further complaints about the smell. Officers canvassed areas by the Motorgate and seawalls. No unusual, overwhelming smell was noticed by officers, just the regular smell that comes from the river, fishy, unpleasant. No chemical smells.

