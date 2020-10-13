Bike Worth More Than $1 Thousand Stolen From Octagon Bike Rack Yesterday- Is It Safe To Leave Your Bicycle At A Roosevelt Island Bike Rack Without It Being Stolen?
According to yesterday's Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety (PSD) 24 Hour Incident Report:
10/11/20 – 1340 – 888 Main Street – Grand Larceny – PSD/NYPD responded – Referred to NYPD.
In reply to my inquiry for more information, RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown adds:
PSD took a Report for a bicycle that was taken from Octagon bike rack. The complainant states the bike was worth over 1,000 dollars.On September 30, a Roosevelt Island resident reported:
Image Of Manhattan Park And West Promenade Bike Racks
We had two bikes stolen from different locations on the Island. Both were locked and the lock was cut. One was taken from outside Manhattan Park, the second from near the Octagon tennis court.... It happened last week, and the second one just yesterday evening...
On the first one, we reported to Public Safety, the second, not yet. But I thought it will be a good heads-up for people on the Island to secure their bikes better. We used a relativity thin chain and it was just cut, and with the second we bought a thicker chain, but it didn't help. There was a third attempt before the second theft, but then we found the bike with the cut-off lock near the subway.
My husband found the bike there attached to another bike wheel, with our cut-off lock around both. It seems like they were left there in order to collect other parts and we just caught it before the thief left the Island...
It seems like a serial thing, that's why I think it's worth publishing.
I followed up with Chief Brown asking him:
Im told by a resident that there’s been an increase in bike thefts recently!Have you noticed that.
He replied:
That’s is not something we have found in our reports.Is it safe to leave your bicycle at a Roosevelt Island bike rack without it being stolen?
