Happy Halloween From Roosevelt Island - Annual RI Halloween Parade Cancelled This Year Due To Pandemic, But Watch MST&DA Special Thriller Dance Video, Take A Look Back At 2019 RI Halloween Parade Too
Happy Halloween From Roosevelt Island. Karine Wong shares this spooky and eerie Halloween themed rendering of the Roosevelt Island Tram
The annual Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade was cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but that did not stop the talented and creative folks at Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) from celebrating with:
... a special "Thriller" Halloween themed pop up dance class for all ages on Tuesday, October 27th! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!
Special guest teacher, Makenzie Gomez taught choreography from the "Thriller" video plus some more fun moves. MSTDA families came out in costume and masks and were treated to a pop up dance class, followed by a performance and halloween treats. Space was limited due to covid restrictions, but those who attended had a thrilling blast of a time! Quarantine 2020 has challenged us all, but it will not stop us because MSTDA KEEPS MOVING!!!
Roosevelt Island photographer Irina Hage shares these photos from MST&DA Halloween Thriller Dance Class.
Here's the 2019 Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade.
Let's hope we can have a Hallowen Parade next year.
