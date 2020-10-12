Meet Roosevelt Island Public Safety Youth Officer Anastasia Aquart-Morgan, Named Officer Of The Month - RI Mom Thanks Her And Says Kids Trust Her
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) named Public Safety Youth Officer Anastasia Aquart-Morgan it's Officer Of The Month. Acting RIOC President Shelton Haynes announced on Instagram:
During November 7, 2019 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Presentation for teen and young adults on knowing your rights when interacting with law enforcement, PSD Chief Kevin Brown introduced Youth Officer Morgan and spoke of her responsibilities.
One Roosevelt Island Mom said of Officer Morgan:
... 9 to 14 year old Roosevelt Island kids that go outside by themselves, the consensus across the board ... is they all trust you...
According to the October 7, 2020 issue of RIOC News:
Congrats and thank you Officer Morgan.
OFFICER OF THE MONTH Anastasia Aquart-Morgan Youth Officer,
Anastasia AquartMorgan, has been with the Public Safety Department for five years and has been an asset from the very beginning. Her passion for law enforcement drives her to continuously seek ways to improve herself and others. She is the “go-to officer” and is non-stop, always helping others, regardless of their rank.
Officer Aquart-Morgan takes on responsibilities above and beyond her job description and can handle any task given to her, big or small. During the month of September, Officer Aquart-Morgan was assigned to Bicycle Enforcement Patrol. She has been diligent in educating and enforcing bicycle safety. Throughout September, she interacted with over 1,000 bicyclists. She advised on bicycle safety and has issued over 500 warnings and admonishments to bicyclists for minor violations. Officer Aquart-Morgan has also written over 40 summonses for various bicycle and vehicle violations.
Being very knowledgeable, and handling every emergency call with professionalism and respect, Officer Aquart-Morgan is pleasant and kindhearted. She quickly earned the respect and trust of her colleagues by just being herself. Please say hello to Officer Aquart-Morgan next time you see her around the island!
0 comments :
Post a Comment