Over 600 Edible Greens & 200 Pounds Of Vintage Compost Given To Roosevelt Island Neighbors At iDig2Learn & GRIN Plant Therapy Kit Gift-Away Yesterday - Composting Locally Means Organic Matter Never Leaves Roosevelt Island Say's GRIN
Yesterday, Roosevelt Island residents Christina Delfico, founder of iDig2Learn and Anthony Longo, founder of Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN),
celebrated the return of our Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site Collection Program by giving away Plant Therapy Kits.
Best day ever! Over 500 delicious edible greens & 200 lbs of vintage 2019 compost given to neighbors in today’s Plant Therapy Kit Gift-away. Yummy kale, bok choy & lettuce helped celebrate the return of @bigreuse food scrap drop off collection compost program, the growth of the newly-created @hakicompost grassroots neighborhood volunteers supporting that compost program & to share the news that Food Scraps have value & show appreciation for neighbors who drop scraps every SAT between 9a - 2p. What comes from the earth can return to the earth and scraps create nutrient-rich compost for growing food. Week by week more neighbors are contributing scraps. Feels so good. Huge big shout out to the Haki volunteers & partners...
Watch Mr Longo describing benefits of local composting at yesterday's Plant Therapy Kit Gift-A-Way. According to Mr. Longo, composting locally means organic matter never leaves Roosevelt Island.
The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site is located next to the Farmers Market every Saturday Morning and afternoon. Stop by with your food scraps or just talk to the folks to learn more.
It’s official! As of yesterday, Roosevelt Island’s food scrap drop-off is back, brought to you by the power of our community. As we reembark on our collective journey of responsible waste management and rejuvenation of our soils, we’re thrilled by the community’s positive response to strategizing, working, and community building with intention. We’re centering (environmental) justice for all at the heart of what we do, because we live on this beautiful planet with billions of other beautiful people, and we believe in protecting and nurturing our shared home for and alongside each other. In more ways than one, composting is for everyone. Still, it’s our duty to ensure that this service is truly accessible to everyone. We begin by acknowledging that the ground we walk upon and hope to nourish is stolen land. We choose to grapple with this past head on so we may enact a more loving and just future. In our composting, knowledge sharing, art-making, and more, we welcome all Indigenous people to build community with us. We also recognize that our own sphere of involvement and influence does not fully represent the diverse community that is Roosevelt Island. Specifically, our participation among people of color and youth populations is regrettably low. We are committed to bringing more valuable voices into our ranks, across our volunteers, collaborators, and food scrap contributors. There is work to be done, but one thing’s for sure: it’s good to be back, Roosevelt Island. ❤️
@Rooseveltisland gets the big picture connect - food scraps break down into nutrient-rich compost to grow food again. Humans are the only living thing not practicing 0 waste. Take 6 min to understand why scraps 4 compost makes sense! https://t.co/fVAUerV1xz pic.twitter.com/RdUFSSOS1D— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) October 11, 2020
