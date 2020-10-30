Roosevelt Island Dog Almost Dies Ingesting Rat Poison On Ground - Birds, Squirrels And Rats Found Lying Dead Left For Days Without Being Picked Up, Not Our Job To Pick Up Dead Animals RIOC Staffer Tells Resident
Earlier this week, a Roosevelt Island dog owner told me her dog becoming very sick requiring expensive treatment from a vet after ingesting poison while walking in back of Roosevelt Landings.
Yesterday, Roosevelt Island resident Natasa de Luca reports:
Today, while walking my dog on the walkway looking at Manhattan, I came across 3 dead squirrels grouped together next to a tree on the patch of green area along pool next to the Jack McManus soccer field.
This was a rather alarming and concerning sight since residents use this area for relaxation, kids play nearby.
It was also especially worrisome to someone like myself who is a dog owner. There was no “black box” near the carcasses that could indicate that squirrels may have eaten the rat poison and it seems to me that if poisoned, whatever they ate, was dropped on the grounds.
I waived down a RIOC pick up truck that was passing by, and two young men picked up the dead animals and took it in the back of the pick-up truck.
A week ago a dog belonging to a RI resident almost died from rat poisoning. Other neighbors have come across multiple dead birds and rats that no one was picking up for days, and in certain cases even weeks.
I posted my sighting at RIOC Help Center but based on the above mentioned experience, I do not expect much.
I would appreciate if you may be able to include this issue in your blog and alert residents on this ongoing healt hazardous situation.
