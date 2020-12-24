24 Days Left In Trump Administration Displayed By Long Island City East River Waterfront Countdown Clock Seen Today From Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park
Across the East River from Roosevelt Island, on Long Island City waterfront,
is an outdoor digital clock counting the days remaining until the end of the
President Donald Trump nightmare.
Today the clock displayed only 24 days left until end of Trump administration seen from the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park.
According to the Queens Post:
A large digital clock on the Long Island City waterfront makes it clear that President Donald Trump’s days are numbered. The clock located by Anable Basin has been counting down the days until Trump’s term in office comes to an end–and for many residents that day can’t come soon enough. The timepiece was put up on the front of Sound River Studios, located at 4-40 44th Dr., more than three years ago by Matthew Barney, who operates out of the building, along with fellow artists such as Brandon Stosuy....
Click here for the Queens Post story about the Trump Countdown Clock.
