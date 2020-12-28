Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Of Directors Meeting Tuesday December 29 - Approval Of RIOC 2021-22 Budget, Authorization To Place Bike Ramp Within Motorgate Helix And Riverwalk 8 Developer $1 Million Payment For Firefighters Field Bathrooms To Be Used Instead For Other RIOC Projects
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet 5:30 PM Tuesday, December 29 via video conference. You can watch the Board meeting here and ask questions or share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to submit your remarks.
The meeting was
postponed from December 17.
Among the meeting
Agenda
Items are:
- 1- Approval of the Proposed RIOC Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 (Board Action Required)...
- 3. Authorization to Approve Amendment of Lease with Riverwalk 8 Housing Development Fund Corporation and Riverwalk 8, LLC for Southtown Building #8 (Board Action Required)
- 4. Authorization to Place the Bike Ramp within the Helix Ramp (Board Action Required)
According to the Proposed RIOC 2021-22 Budget (Pages 1-2):
... The Proposed Budget FY 2021‐22 projects capital improvements in the amount of $11,910,000, a decrease of $27,882,000 over the Approved Budget FY 2020‐21 amount of $39,791,000....
Also:
RIOC attributes most of the decrease in capital improvement spending to the completion of various projects, rescheduling of Sportspark renovation to fiscal year 2022-23 and the postponement of work on Dayspring Church and Motorgate Plaza/Atrium (RIOC Budget Page 1). Not sure what work on Dayspring Church was scheduled since it is now The Sanctuary, a private Events Space/future restaurant.
... RIOC’s Proposed Budget FY 2021‐22 projects revenues of $32,809,000, a decrease of $2,766,000 or 7.78% over the Approved Budget FY 2020‐21 amount of $35,575,000....
.... Commercial rents are projected to increase by $46,000 or 2.78% due to contractual escalations.
Tramway revenues are projected to remain at same level as the Approved Budget FY 2020‐21....... For grant and community support, the Proposed Budget FY 2021‐22 includes an extraordinary expense of $1,340,110, an increase of $172,519 over the Approved Budget FY 2020‐21 amount of $1,167,591. This is mainly due to increased costs for community service and the allocation of youth center personnel cost to support such service....
The proposed budget does not address impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on commercial rent and Tramway revenue.
Another item on RIOC Board Agenda for tomorrow is an
Amendment to Riverwalk Building 8 Ground Lease
which releases the developer, Hudson Related (Tenant), from constructing a
Comfort Station at Firefighters Field and:
... instead have Tenant pay RIOC the sum of $1,000,000 in full satisfaction of its obligation under the Building 8 Lease with respect to the Comfort Station Work, so that RIOC will have those funds available for other construction projects on Roosevelt Island.
More details below.
Also on the Agenda for tomorrow's RIOC Board meeting is authorization to place a bike ramp
within the Motorgate Helix as shown below.
According to the RIOC 2021-22 Proposed Budget (Page 2):
... projected receipt of a grant for TAP Funds for the bike ramp in the amount of $2,964,000 being delayed to FY’s 23 & 24....
More details on the bike ramp below.
Full December 29 RIOC Board Agenda is below.
