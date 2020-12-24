Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Closed This Week And Next, Reopening January 9 - Haki Food Scrap Composting Drop Off Site Will Be Open At Motorgate Plaza And You Can Order Online From Farmers Market Vendor Soup Lady Too
As reported last week, the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is closed December 26 and January 2. According to Roosevelt Island Farmers Market operator Israel Wengerd:
We are planning a family trip to Kenya during the Christmas and New Years Holidays to be with our son John who is there with our church drilling wells for people who live out in the villages. (2 year term).
We will be ... back Saturday January 9 at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
But you still can order your favorite soup online  from Farmers Market vendor the Roosevelt Island Soup Lady.Haki Compost Collective:
While the Roosevelt Island farmers market will be closed the next two weekends, food scrap collection continues! Bundle up and stop by the food scrap drop-off site during our normal hours of 9am to 2pm.
