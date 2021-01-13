61 Roosevelt Island Christmas Holiday Trees Recycled And Kept Out Of Landfill With Help From RI Garden Club and Haki Compost Collective Volunteers Last Week - Recycle Your Food Scraps, Pens, Pencils & Markers Every Saturday At Haki Compost Drop Off Site Next To Farmers Market
The
Roosevelt Island Garden Club
and Haki Compost Collective joined together last week to help residents recycle
their Christmas Holiday Trees and avoid adding the trees to landfill. Residents
were able to bring their trees to the Garden Club entrance or the Saturday Haki Compost Food Scrap drop off site as these 2 young people
did.
According to the Haki Compost Collective Instagram post:
The dust has settled on our Christmas-tree-rescue operation and the numbers are in... This year, we recycled 61 trees, just about double what island volunteers managed to keep out of landfill last year. Not to mention the inspiring number of Roosevelt Islanders seen carting their own trees to a drop-off site, both by car and by bike.
Throughout the week, Roosevelt Island Garden Club and Haki volunteers made the neighborhood rounds, snagging as many trees as we could find while residents brought their own trees to the garden and food scrap drop-off site. Saturday became a carting bonanza as we took all 61 trees to two different @NYCParks #Mulchfest locations, an active chipping site in Astoria Park and a quieter drop-off at Queensbridge Park.
A huge thank you to @jf.lindentree from RIGC for being the driving force of this initiative, literally and figuratively. With just a handful of dedicated individuals, we can make holiday magic happen throughout the year. Here’s to smashing our own records again next season!
You can continue to bring your food scraps to the Haki Compost Collective drop off site every Saturday at the Farmers Market next to the Motorgate Garage
