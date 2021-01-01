Friday, January 1, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket January 1 - January 7 Holiday Items, Product Offerings, Specials & Sales - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons & Social Media Facebook Too - Wishing All A Very Merry Christmas

 

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket    

invites you to check out their January 1 - January 7 Weekly Flyer  for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items 

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:37:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )