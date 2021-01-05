December 2020 RIOC President's Report - Upcoming Plans To Engage With Roosevelt Island Community Groups On Bike Safety And Other Issues, Free Covid 19 Testing Site Coming This Month, Agreement With WFF On Cat Sanctuary & More
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes presented his President's Report to the community during the December 29 Board of Directors Meeting, Mr Haynes announced RIOC plans to engage in public conversations this month on Bike lane/safety/signage issues and will reach out to local community groups on a monthly basis for feedback on a variety of RIOC initiatives.
Mr Haynes also reported:
- RIOC reached an agreement with Wildlife Freedom Foundation on the Cat Sanctuaries.
- Tram Elevator will be out of service for another couple of weeks, a Red Bus Shuttle will be in service to and from Manhattan
- A free, rapid Covid 19 Test Site at the former NY Public Library site will be open this month
- New Youth Center failed FDNY elevator inspection, should be completed by end of January
- A month or two delay in Manhattan Tram Elevator project due to Covid 19 and obtaining parts from Europe
- FDR Hope Memorial unveiling soon weather and social distancing permitting
- McManus Comfort Station should be done this sprin
Full video of December 29, 2020 RIOC Board meeting here.
