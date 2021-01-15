Loneliness & Quarantine At Roosevelt Island Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility - We May Not Die Of Covid But Isolation Protocols Are Killing Us, They Have To Come Up With Better Solution Says Resident
The NY Times recently reported on nursing home patients dying of loneliness during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown ban on outside visitors.
Early in the pandemic, the ban on visitors in nursing homes was understandable. It was vital. But as the pandemic drags on, and as nursing home patients get vaccinated, strict prohibitions on visits are taking an unnecessary toll on patients. https://t.co/DmPIwnjkN9— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 30, 2020
Here on Roosevelt Island, residents at the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp (H&HC) Coler Rehab and Nursing Facility are suffering severe loneliness from the Covid-19 isolation, confinement and quarantine.
We have just learned that our ... quarantine has been extended until January 18th.
We were supposed to come off tomorrow January 7th, having been on it since Christmas Eve but a staff member on our unit tested positive day before yesterday - Monday - so they have reset the clock.
Today is our 293rd day of confinement with no end in sight. This has been a crushing blow to us. We are penned in like animals, confined to our tiny bed areas with only an occasional reprieve of a few moments.
We may not die of COVID, but this protocol is killing us.
They have to come up with a better solution.
And the vaccinations aren't going to put a stop to this.
We are terribly depressed.
On January 8, the Coler resident reported:
And yesterday:
More bad news for us! Of Coler's 22 units, all but two are now in quarantine.
Two residents from our unit tested positive yesterday so they and their roommates (for a total of six people) have been sent over to the C Building fifth floor for a minimum of two weeks isolation. In one instance a woman who is bed ridden, and NEVER leaves her room, tested positive. Where did she get it? (Answer: staff)
Yesterday they began rapid testing staff. They're systematically going unit by unit and shift by shift. For now they will do all staff once a week. Results come back in only 15 minutes. The rapid testing will be in addition to the twice weekly testing staff are currently undergoing. It looks like Coler was spooked by the post holiday surge of positive cases among staff and how those are spreading to residents.
Visitations won't resume until January 20th now.
For the week of January 3rd - 8th there were 4 positive covid residents and 9 positive staff.
Visitations were closed until January 20th. However I just called again (today Thursday, Jan 14th) and although they said no positive residents, they did say visitations are now closed until January 29th, which means there must be some new staff cases. Yesterday they were still planning to resume visitations on the 20th, so this is a new heartbreaking development).
And so it goes...
Another Coler resident who was moved to the C Building 5th Floor for observation because a unit roommate tested positive says:
They still don’t have nothing organized. There is no supplies here, no staff. There is nothing up here. My butt didn't touch the seat of my wheelchair until 3:45 yesterday. One nurse per unit. The one nurse gotta do medication and then turn around and do treatment. By the time they get to me it's damn near time for them to go home. If the right staff ain't here they will leave me in the bed.
During the
December 19, Coler Nursing Home Lives Protest Rally, residents were not allowed outside the building so they greeted and waved from inside the
lobby to supporters on the sidewalk including Manhattan Borough President
Gale Brewer.
In response to my inquiry for comment, A NYC HHC spokesperson replied:
NYC Health + Hospitals’ priority remains the safety of its patients, residents, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic continues to pose restrictions on visitation and other activities, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler has been able to accommodate socially distant and safe recreation on our campus for residents. We will continue to work with all residents to ensure their comfort without compromising their safety for the duration of this pandemic.
and adds:
NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler follows all necessary COVID-19 safety guidance and regulation from NYS DOH.
Residents at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler have not been confined to their units for hundreds of days. Despite required quarantine, staff accommodates trips outdoors on the facility’s campus, out to the community for approved “essential visits,” and organizes socially distant and safe activities for residents, such as cultural music and movies.
As per NYS DOH requirement, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler requires all staff of nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. All testing is done on the campus.
If a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to appropriately quarantine and not return to work until they are cleared. This may require the unit the staff member works on to be placed on restrictions, as per NYS DOH regulation. However, as stated previously, residents are still scheduled to go outside for fresh air, etc.
All NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler staff are required to wear a face mask at all time when in the facility. Other PPE is worn as required by the CDC, CMS, and NYS DOH regulations.
All NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler residents are provided with appropriate face coverings at all times.
COVID-19 vaccine distributions for residents and staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler began on December 28, 2020. Everyone who is a part of Coler has been offered a vaccine at this point.
More stories about life in nursing homes across America from the
NY Times.
Residents of nursing homes and senior living communities were vulnerable to some of the earliest Covid-19 outbreaks. They will now be among the first groups to receive vaccines. What has life been like in between? https://t.co/F4YRpJMYQo— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 1, 2021
