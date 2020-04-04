Saturday, April 4, 2020

Update On Roosevelt Island Coronavirus Test Results - 135 Tested, 59 Positive As Of April 3


According to the NYC Health Department:
The data presented below reflect the most recent information the Health Department has collected about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NYC. We are discouraging people with mild to moderate symptoms from being tested at this time, so the data primarily represent people with more severe illness. All data included below are preliminary and subject to change.

This page will be updated daily....
As of April 3, based upon the 10044 zip code, 135 Roosevelt Island residents have been tested for Coronavirus Covid 19 and 59 had a positive result. On April 1, reported that there were 116 zip code 10044 Roosevelt Island Coronavirus tests and 49 positive results.

Pro Publica reports:


More NYC zip code Coronavirus test statistics here.

As previously reported, one Roosevelt Island resident is known to have died from Coronavirus Covid 19.

Here's briefing today from Governor Cuomo

and message from Mayor de Blasio on wearing masks outside.

Stay well.

