Update On Roosevelt Island Coronavirus Test Results - 135 Tested, 59 Positive As Of April 3
The coronavirus in New York, by the numbers: https://t.co/jXvc5cdZwD pic.twitter.com/8WLic89pqk— City & State NY (@CityAndStateNY) April 4, 2020
According to the NYC Health Department:
The data presented below reflect the most recent information the Health Department has collected about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NYC. We are discouraging people with mild to moderate symptoms from being tested at this time, so the data primarily represent people with more severe illness. All data included below are preliminary and subject to change.As of April 3, based upon the 10044 zip code, 135 Roosevelt Island residents have been tested for Coronavirus Covid 19 and 59 had a positive result. On April 1, reported that there were 116 zip code 10044 Roosevelt Island Coronavirus tests and 49 positive results.
This page will be updated daily....
Pro Publica reports:
NYC friends: Want to know how your ZIP compares to others in the city on testing and # of positive cases? @A_L and @lyllayounes just updated our app with the latest numbers from the city: https://t.co/g5ntt9AAhm— Ken Schwencke (@schwanksta) April 4, 2020
More NYC zip code Coronavirus test statistics here.
As previously reported, one Roosevelt Island resident is known to have died from Coronavirus Covid 19.
Here's briefing today from Governor Cuomo
Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/fwFQbV1ZLE— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020
and message from Mayor de Blasio on wearing masks outside.
Should you cover your mouth when you go out? Yes.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2020
You DON’T need to use a surgical mask or N95 mask, but you should use a scarf or bandana.
“It’s a precaution to help protect others.” — @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/cEnNyLjfje
Stay well.
