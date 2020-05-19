An Anthem For Roosevelt Island Community, Let's Stand Together To Get Things Done - Watch This Wonderful Music Video Tribute To Roosevelt Island
Roosevelt Island Make Some Noise Facebook Group Founder Karine Wong reports:
Thanks to all of you friends and neighbors, for being the beating heart of this wonderful community and for making our island the safe place we call Home! I had a lot of fun putting this video together and I hope you'll enjoy it. Thank You to our amazing island resident Juanita Fleming for allowing me to use her song "Stand Together". I think it should be our Roosevelt Island Anthem for many years to come.
We are friends and neighbors...
We are a community...
We are in it TOGETHER !
"The healthcare workers, aid workers and all those people who keep our country running are currently fighting the corona virus Covid-19 day and night. They literally fight for our lives and our society. This is worth a big and loud applause."
Stand on your balcony or behind your window and clap your hands or bang on pots and pans for 2 minutes, starting at 8:00 p.m. every night.
Make some noise Roosevelt Island so these hard workers can hear us.
Learn more about long time Roosevelt Island resident and jazz and gospel singer Juanitia Fleming at this prior post and her Facebook page.
Roosevelt Island, Make Some Noise from your window or balcony every night at 8 PM
