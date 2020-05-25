Cornell Tech Postdocs Respond To Covid-19 Pandemic - You're Invited To Join the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Community Virtual Zoom Conversation May 26 To Learn More
Cornell Tech continues it's Roosevelt Island Community Conversation series tomorrow, May 26, but because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the conversation will be virtual, taking place on Zoom, instead of on the Cornell Tech campus. According to Cornell Tech:
Join us for our first virtual Cornell Tech Community Conversation - Runway Postdocs Respond to Covid-19.Here's previous Cornell Tech Roosevelt Island Community Conversations and more
DATE: Tuesday, May 26th, 2020
TIME: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm EDT
RSVP: Register at https://bit.ly/36bT3ng
Zoom link to be provided upon registration.
QUESTIONS? Email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu.
As we work our way through the impact of COVID-19, we’ve been heartened by the enthusiasm and entrepreneurship of our Runway Postdocs working on the front lines of the pandemic—ranging from regular consultation with the CDC to the development of a COVID-19 immunity monitoring test.
Please join us on Tuesday, May 26th for a virtual session featuring three of these extraordinary Runway Postdocs. Q&A to follow. Please register to receive a link to the session via email.
SPEAKERS
Panel discussion led by Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Director of Runway and Spinouts at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech and featuring:
- Prathamesh Kulkarni | AwareHealth - AwareHealth is developing an evidence-based and community-focused mental health platform that can give people much needed mental health support during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Server A Ertem | Katena - Server is working on a COVID-19 immunity monitoring test.
- Davide Schaumann | Spacemate - Spacemate is working on simulation and optimization of spaces to improve social distancing while keeping workplace productivity.
on the Cornell Tech Runway Startup Postdoc program.
