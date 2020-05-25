It's Memorial Day, We Honor Men And Woman Of US Military Who Died Serving Our Country - Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Perfect Spot To Remember Those Who Died To Protect Our Freedoms
Please take some time today on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the United States Military who died while serving our country as well as their families.
The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed Memorial Day remembrances this year with no outdoor gatherings or remembrance ceremonies. According to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park:
We know that many Memorial Day ceremonies will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.FDR Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Director Eduardo Jany adds:
Veterans and their families are welcome to use the Park this Memorial Day as a quiet place to remember all the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect our freedoms.
FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island will open at 9am this Memorial Day. We know that many Memorial Day ceremonies will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veterans and their families are welcome to use the Park this Memorial Day as a quiet place to remember all the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect our freedoms.
Today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. We are lucky to have so many heroes who fought on our behalf. We will never forget their bravery and dedication.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yqiCBKu9oA— City of New York (@nycgov) May 25, 2020
What they gave us is beyond our power to repay. Who are you remembering on this #MemorialDay? #HonorOurFallen pic.twitter.com/J6BX6JXAw0— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2020
In honor of Memorial Day, @theusarmyband's Trumpet Ensemble performs Jari Villanueva’s arrangement of “Taps” to recognize those who humbly sacrificed their lives for this great nation.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 25, 2020
#HonorThem #MemorialDay
Video by SSG Rachel Minto. pic.twitter.com/aUVeDIvymG
