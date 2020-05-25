Monday, May 25, 2020

It's Memorial Day, We Honor Men And Woman Of US Military Who Died Serving Our Country - Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Perfect Spot To Remember Those Who Died To Protect Our Freedoms

Please take some time today on Memorial Day to honor the men and women of the United States Military who died while serving our country as well as their families.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed Memorial Day remembrances this year with no outdoor gatherings or remembrance ceremonies. According to the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park:

We know that many Memorial Day ceremonies will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veterans and their families are welcome to use the Park this Memorial Day as a quiet place to remember all the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect our freedoms.
FDR Four Freedoms Park Conservancy Director Eduardo Jany adds:



Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:52:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )