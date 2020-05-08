No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend - No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
We’re operating subway service for essential trips only. If you must travel, be sure to:— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) April 28, 2020
1⃣ Check https://t.co/tyvPdlXfha or MYmta to see how often your line is running.
2⃣ Wear a face covering.
3⃣ Allow extra time to get where you’re going.
If you need help, @ or DM us. 24/7. pic.twitter.com/1nH0QrKieX
🕛If you need to travel between 11pm and 1am, plan ahead and see what time the last train will arrive at your station here👉https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 8, 2020
🚌If you need to travel between 1am and 5am, free bus service will likely be your best bet. Plan here👉 https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb pic.twitter.com/OnX9btr19x
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS May 8 - 11, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Coney Island-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St
Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.
No Coney Island-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.
We’re listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer— MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 7, 2020
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/JmkDiFcZzC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
- Always leave 6 feet between you and other riders and crew, both at the landing and on the boat.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 7, 2020
- Consider wearing a face covering when outside.
- Remember to use the NYC Ferry app instead of paper tickets to help decrease touch points.
- Wash your hands frequently.
0 comments :
Post a Comment