Friday, May 8, 2020

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend - No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic



According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS May 8 - 11, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Coney Island-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St

Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.

No Coney Island-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.

The Roosevelt Island Operating  Corp (RIOC) adds:

Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.

The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.

