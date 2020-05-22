Friday, May 22, 2020

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend, Tram Cabin Limited To 13 Passengers To Ensure Social Distancing - Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic


According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS May 22 - 25, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Brooklyn-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St

Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.

No Brooklyn-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.


The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger Limits

In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.

We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.

Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.

