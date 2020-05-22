No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend, Tram Cabin Limited To 13 Passengers To Ensure Social Distancing - Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS May 22 - 25, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Brooklyn-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St
Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.
No Brooklyn-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.
If you have essential travel or need to get to work this weekend, here's what you need to know 👇— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 21, 2020
Subways will operate less frequently on Monday than they have been on a weekdays—they will be running on a Sunday schedule.
We’re listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer— MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 7, 2020
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/JmkDiFcZzC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger LimitsHere's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
ATTENTION RIDERS: Before you consider NYC Ferry part of your Memorial Day Weekend plans, please remember that we are operating on a very limited schedule. Weekend ferries operate every 60-114 mins and with reduced capacity. Please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay home.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 22, 2020
