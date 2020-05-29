No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend And Next - Tram Cabin Limited To 13 Passengers To Ensure Social Distancing - Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
As part of our efforts to help keep those who need to travel safe, we've ramped up cleaning and disinfecting on trains, and buses and in stations.— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 29, 2020
It's a 24/7 job.
See how we’re getting it done.
And keep wearing your masks and washing your hands. pic.twitter.com/Ie5SyQGxo6
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS May 29 - Jun 1 • Jun 5 - 8, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Jamaica-bound F trains are rerouted via the E after 47-50 Sts to Roosevelt Av
No Jamaica-bound F service at 57 St, Lexington Av/63 St, Roosevelt Island and 21 St-Queensbridge....
We’re listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 7, 2020
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/JmkDiFcZzC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger Limits
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
Remember, NYC Ferry is operating on a very limited schedule due to COVID-19 and recreational ferry travel is not encouraged. Weekend ferries (including the Rockaway route) operate every 60-114 minutes and with reduced capacity. Long wait times may occur.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 23, 2020
