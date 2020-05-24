Sunday, May 24, 2020

NYC Emergency Room Doctor Craig Spencer Survived Ebola In West Africa, Now Battling Coronavirus, Watch A Day In His Life Treating Patients - NY Times Remembers !00 Thousand Who Died And Shows One Of NYC Deadliest Covid 19 Zip Codes, At Least 32 Deaths From Virus On Roosevelt Island

Dr. Craig Spencer fought Ebola in West Africa while working with Doctors Without Borders, and now he’s an emergency room doctor in New York City, at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. This is a day in his life on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

“Your hands upon theirs. You think of their family. At home. Sobbing,” he writes in this up-close dispatch from a city on lockdown ,with hospitals overflowing, family members losing loved ones over FaceTime, and colleagues running out of personal protective equipment. Spencer’s day in an ER is brought to life with animated illustrations.







The NYC Department of Health reports 32 Covid -19 deaths for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 as of May 24


an increase from 31 as of May 18.

 As of May 24, the NYC Health Department reports 787 Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 Covid-19 Tests and 229 positive results.

