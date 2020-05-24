NYC Emergency Room Doctor Craig Spencer Survived Ebola In West Africa, Now Battling Coronavirus, Watch A Day In His Life Treating Patients - NY Times Remembers !00 Thousand Who Died And Shows One Of NYC Deadliest Covid 19 Zip Codes, At Least 32 Deaths From Virus On Roosevelt Island
According to AJ+ You Tube page:
Dr. Craig Spencer fought Ebola in West Africa while working with Doctors Without Borders, and now he’s an emergency room doctor in New York City, at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. This is a day in his life on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.
“Your hands upon theirs. You think of their family. At home. Sobbing,” he writes in this up-close dispatch from a city on lockdown ,with hospitals overflowing, family members losing loved ones over FaceTime, and colleagues running out of personal protective equipment. Spencer’s day in an ER is brought to life with animated illustrations.
For months, me & my colleagues at Columbia University’s medical center have treated thousands of #COVID19 patients.— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) May 24, 2020
Every one with dignity. Never disgracefully.
I wrote about their sacrifice here. I still choke up when I read it.
We are not disgraceful.https://t.co/FIcpzgGipZ https://t.co/gAzIxkBBw5
Four full pages, and only a fraction.— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) May 24, 2020
The digital version shocked and surprised us.
But holding their names and stories in my hands is heavier and harder. pic.twitter.com/5d3vB8VMGz
100,000.— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020
As the U.S. approaches this grim milestone, we're remembering those who have died from the coronavirus.
Imagine a city of 100,000 residents that was here for New Year’s Day but has now been wiped from the map. https://t.co/KN2kVQIiFF
The NYC Department of Health reports 32 Covid -19 deaths for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 as of May 24
Image From NYC Department of Health
an increase from 31 as of May 18.
As of May 24, the NYC Health Department reports 787 Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 Covid-19 Tests and 229 positive results.
