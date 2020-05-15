Friday, May 15, 2020

Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, But No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic

According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E Train service too.




The Roosevelt Island Operating  Corp (RIOC) adds:

Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.

The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.

