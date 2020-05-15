Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, But No Subway Service At All From 1 To 5 AM Each Day So Trains Can Be Disinfected- Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic
According to the MTA, there will be Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan this weekend. E Train service too.
We’re operating subway service for essential trips only. If you must travel, be sure to:— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) April 28, 2020
1⃣ Check https://t.co/tyvPdlXfha or MYmta to see how often your line is running.
2⃣ Wear a face covering.
3⃣ Allow extra time to get where you’re going.
If you need help, @ or DM us. 24/7. pic.twitter.com/1nH0QrKieX
🕛If you need to travel between 11pm and 1am, plan ahead and see what time the last train will arrive at your station here👉https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 8, 2020
🚌If you need to travel between 1am and 5am, free bus service will likely be your best bet. Plan here👉 https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb pic.twitter.com/OnX9btr19x
We’re listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer— MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 7, 2020
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/JmkDiFcZzC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice.
- Always leave 6 feet between you and other riders and crew, both at the landing and on the boat.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 7, 2020
- Consider wearing a face covering when outside.
- Remember to use the NYC Ferry app instead of paper tickets to help decrease touch points.
- Wash your hands frequently.
