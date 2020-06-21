Good News, Phase 2 Of NYC Coronavirus Restart Begins Tomorrow - We All Need Haircuts, Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon Opening Monday June 22
We’re on track to hit Phase 2 of our restart on Monday. That means reopening:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 18, 2020
-Offices
-In-store retail
-Outdoor dining
-Hair salons and barbershops
All with limited capacity and face coverings.
The Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon is open for business starting tomorrow.
Boris, the owner of Fusion Salon, reports:
We will reopen on Monday June 22. Clients must wear a mask and keep social distance of 6 feet apartIt will feel great to get a haircut after all this time.
My employees will wash hands or sanitize after each client, sanitize station and chairs after each client & wear gloves and mask.
It’s better to make appointment Call (212)688-0055 for an appointment. If you don’t you just have to wait outside for your turn .
All my Employees have completed Covid-19 training rules
regarding precautions and safety for everybody.
