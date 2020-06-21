Sunday, June 21, 2020

Good News, Phase 2 Of NYC Coronavirus Restart Begins Tomorrow - We All Need Haircuts, Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon Opening Monday June 22


The Roosevelt Island Fusion Salon  is open for business starting tomorrow.


Boris, the owner of Fusion Salon, reports:
We will reopen on Monday June 22. Clients must wear a mask and keep social distance of 6 feet apart

My employees will wash hands or sanitize after each client, sanitize station and chairs after each client & wear gloves and mask.

It’s better to make appointment Call (212)688-0055 for an appointment. If you don’t you just have to wait outside for your turn .

All my Employees have completed Covid-19 training rules


regarding precautions and safety for everybody.
It will feel great to get a haircut after all this time.

