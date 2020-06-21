Sunday, June 21, 2020

Good News, Phase 2 Of NYC Coronavirus Restart Begins Tomorrow - Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Hopes To Open With Social Distance Outdoor Seating Barriers On Good Shepherd Plaza Monday June 22


Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen restaurant owner Kai Razahgi told me today that he hopes to open tomorrow with social distance outdoor seating barriers


at the Good Shepherd Plaza.

Welcome back Nisi.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:37:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )