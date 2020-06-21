Good News, Phase 2 Of NYC Coronavirus Restart Begins Tomorrow - Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen Hopes To Open With Social Distance Outdoor Seating Barriers On Good Shepherd Plaza Monday June 22
We’re on track to hit Phase 2 of our restart on Monday. That means reopening:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 18, 2020
-Offices
-In-store retail
-Outdoor dining
-Hair salons and barbershops
All with limited capacity and face coverings.
Roosevelt Island Nisi Kitchen restaurant owner Kai Razahgi told me today that he hopes to open tomorrow with social distance outdoor seating barriers
at the Good Shepherd Plaza.
Welcome back Nisi.
0 comments :
Post a Comment