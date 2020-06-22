Ice Cream Truck Altercation With Roosevelt island PSD Yesterday - RIOC Says They Welcome Ice Cream Trucks But Must Have Proper Permit To Sell
A resident reported:
There was a altercation yesterday between the ice cream truck driver and Roosevelt Island police. I think the complaint was in regards to a permit of some sort. Driver got a ticket. Doesn't look like the truck will be coming back anytime soon. @Rooseveltisland— Miguel (@LTEstyles) June 22, 2020
It was a pretty intense argument. I should have recorded it, but yea, you're right. I'm struggling to find delivery apps that deliver to Roosevelt island 😣— Miguel (@LTEstyles) June 22, 2020
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Pubic Safety Chief Kevin Brown what happened. RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
Last night, PSD officers enforced the permit process of RIOC. The ice cream truck operator was previously advised on more than one occasion that he needs a permit to sell ice cream on the island. The operator refused to stop selling ice cream and PSD called for assistance from the NYPD’s 114th precinct. RIOC welcomes the ice cream trucks as long as they follow the permit process.According to RIOC:
Roosevelt Island offers several high-traffic locations for food vending. With limited food options on the island, residents always line up to experience any new delicacy. We welcome all kinds of cuisine!Permit applications here.
Mobile food vending permits are available in both daily ($30 per day) and monthly ($345 per month) increments. A city-wide vending permit is not valid for Roosevelt Island. Proper city documentation and a certificate of liability must be submitted in order to receive a permit for vending on Roosevelt Island.
UPDATE 8:55 PM - A Resident reacts to RIOC's ice cream truck statement:
This is crazy! They chase away the ice cream truck and actually called REAL POLICE on it, but they are deaf and blind to the firecrackers and fireworks being fired a few feet from them
0 comments :
Post a Comment