No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend And Next, Subway Service Phase 1 Reopening Has Started, Tram Cabin 13 Passenger Social Distancing Limit, Wear Face Covering On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Jun 12 - 15 • Jun 19 - 22, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Brooklyn-bound F trains run via the E from Roosevelt Av to 5 Av/53 St
Trains resume regular service at 47-50 Sts.
No Brooklyn-bound F service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St.
Welcome back Phase 1 New Yorkers!— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) June 8, 2020
As a reminder, everyone is required to wear a mask when riding with us – it’s a sign of respect for everyone.
Forgot your mask or want some hand sanitizer today? Just ask. pic.twitter.com/CPpxMl0tS2
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger LimitsDuring June 2 RIOC Operations Advisory Committee video conference meeting, RIOC President Susan Rosenthal said the 13 passenger Tram Cabin social distancing limit will be kept for the time being but will change as we go forward into the reopening as people start returning to work.
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
Service Reminder:— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) June 6, 2020
Please remember NYC Ferry is operating with reduced capacity and on a limited schedule. Riders are required to wear a face covering to board and at all times while on the ferry. Please stay six-feet apart from others.
