No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend - Tram Cabin Limited To 13 Passengers To Ensure Social Distancing - Wear Mask On Tram, Red Bus & All Public Transportation, Stay Home Unless You're Providing An Essential Service Or An Emergency During Coronavirus Pandemic

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend
According to the MTA:
ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Jun 5 - 8, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM (No subway service overnight between 1 AM and 5 AM) Jamaica-bound F trains are rerouted via the E after 47-50 Sts to Roosevelt Av
No Jamaica-bound F service at 57 St, Lexington Av/63 St, Roosevelt Island and 21 St-Queensbridge
The MTA is doing everything it can to safely welcome back more essential customers during Phase 1 and the additional riders who will return in the coming weeks and months. Here’s what you can expect👇https://t.co/HWSsB4ZrcU— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) June 3, 2020
We’re listening to experts like Dr. @Craig_A_Spencer— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 7, 2020
You should too.
Do your part: Stay home. Keep trains and buses clear for the essential workers who need them most. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/JmkDiFcZzC
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger Limits
In an effort to ensure social distancing and reduce spreading COVID-19, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be limited to a maximum of thirteen (13) passengers until further notice. POMA, the tram’s operator, has installed social distancing decals on the tram cabin to inform passengers how far away they should be standing from each other. Please note that the number of passengers may be changed in response to COVID-19 infection rates.
We ask all passengers to continue to wear masks or face coverings in public where social distancing cannot be practiced. The Tram remains closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed on the cabins. Regular tram service resumes at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning.
Red Buses will continue to run on a Weekend Schedule until further notice.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
The health and safety of our riders and crew is always our number one priority, and even more so during this pandemic. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, anyone who can stay home, should stay home.— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) April 7, 2020
However, for those essential workers who rely on us for transportation, please:
