Roosevelt Island's Got Talent & Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Present Virtual Variety Show Featuring Our Local Talent Sunday June 14 - Join The Fun & Join The Community On Zoom
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
Variety show featuring local talent; produced by Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and hosted by Roosevelt Island's Got Talent.
Sunday, June 14 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Roosevelt Island Love
The Roosevelt Island community is where artists, creatives and performers flourish. Whether it's your first time, or you've come to each show - join us to celebrate these talents together. Tune in THIS SUNDAY on ZOOM for this week's talent show.
@mstda_ri @ktowey @kimbirdlee @kajameade
Click here to sign up to watch Roosevelt Island's Got Talent on Sunday June 14.
