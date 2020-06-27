Roosevelt Island's Got Talent & Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Present Virtual Variety Show Featuring Our Local Talent Sunday June 28 - Join The Fun & Join The Community On Zoom
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
Variety show featuring local talent; produced by Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and hosted by Roosevelt Island's Got Talent.
Sunday, June 28 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Roosevelt Island Love
The Roosevelt Island community is where artists, creatives and performers flourish. Whether it's your first time, or you've come to each show - join us to celebrate these talents together. Tune in THIS SUNDAY on ZOOM for this week's talent show.
Click here to view Roosevelt Island's Got Talent Sunday June 28 5 PM on Zoom
