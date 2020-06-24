Sailboat Hits And Gets Stuck Under Roosevelt Island Bridge Girders This Afternoon, Rescued By FDNY Marine Unit
Sailboat mast got stuck going under Roosevelt Island bridge. @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/EmJyEpOzPo— J Robert Burgoyne (@jrobertburgoyne) June 24, 2020
A sailboat traveling past Roosevelt Island in the East River hit the Roosevelt Island Bridge this afternoon. Joyce Short shares this photo
and reports:
There’s a sailboat stuck under our bridge. The mast was caught by the under carriage.According to a FDNY spokesperson:
Time: 1239
Call for Sailboat lodged in the girders of the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Low Tide dislodged boat.
FDNY Marine 6 towed sailboat to City Island with one passenger on board FD vessel.
NO injuries.
No patients were transported to area hospitals.
A sailboat stuck under Roosevelt Island bridge. pic.twitter.com/XDRaN9YZDR— Ar Go (@ArGovSun) June 24, 2020
Here's the FDNY rescue:
The operator was 40 minutes away so the FDNY decided to try and push the boat through the bridge to release it, and it was a successful operation.— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) June 24, 2020
The boat was the towed away by Marine 6.
