Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Sailboat Hits And Gets Stuck Under Roosevelt Island Bridge Girders This Afternoon, Rescued By FDNY Marine Unit


A sailboat traveling past Roosevelt Island in the East River hit the Roosevelt Island Bridge this afternoon. Joyce Short shares this photo


and reports:
There’s a sailboat stuck under our bridge. The mast was caught by the under carriage.
According to a FDNY spokesperson:
Time: 1239

Call for Sailboat lodged in the girders of the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Low Tide dislodged boat.

FDNY Marine 6 towed sailboat to City Island with one passenger on board FD vessel.

NO injuries.

No patients were transported to area hospitals.

Here's the FDNY rescue:

