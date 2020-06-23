Virtual Zoom Roosevelt Island Coler Hospital Covid Crisis Town Hall Thursday June 25 - Please Join With Friends Of Coler To Support Residents And Staff, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer Will Ask Hospital Administrators Questions You Submit
According to Julia Ferguson, volunteer point person for Friends of Coler:
Friends of Coler is an informal group of neighbors and supporters who have teamed up with the Angelica Patient Assistance Program to support Roosevelt Island’s Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center residents and staff during this Covid crisis. Working alongside OPEN DOORS, Coler Auxiliary Board members, Cornell Tech MakerLAB, and other groups, we are grateful for the work of elected officials like AM Rebecca Seawright and MBP Gale Brewer.More info on Friends of Coler at his prior post.
Join us on Thursday, June 25th, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. for a Virtual Zoom Town Hall to voice our support and concern for Coler residents and staff.
Click here to register for the Zoom Virtual Coler Town Hall.
This Coler Town Hall is being sponsored by our elected officials. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer will be asking Coler administrators and Health and Hospitals officials questions submitted by the community.
Other principal attendees are AM Seawright, AM Gottfried, Sen. Serrano, CM Kallos, CB8 Chairperson Alida Camp.
Please send in questions to colertownhall@manhattanbp.nyc.gov and copy friendsofcoler@gmail.com
Since April 3rd, Friends of Coler have been working alongside others on three goals.
1) Advocate for and demand safer medical practices for all at Coler - This Town Hall may be followed up by the formation Coler Committee through Community Board 8 to gather accurate first-hand data, create a summary statement of those findings, and monitor & update those findings going forward. Health Equity on Roosevelt Island and beyond is intricately connected active support of Black Lives Matter. Please show up to support our friends.
2) Help supply PPE or other needed supplies as we can - 2,400 N95 masks have been donated with the help of our electeds as well as Face Shields from Cornell Tech MakerLAB
We have recently received a request from recreation therapy to see if we can help create shade in the courtyard near the memory unit in the Magnolia Courtyard.
3) Let people know about the vibrant community at Coler - Many of our friends inside Coler were required to remained locked in their units on quarantine much longer than most of us. Yet, they have solidarity and resilience in abundance and have continued outreach with students with writing and some with planting in the courtyard. They have persevered throughout all of this even with the COVID virus being brought into their home.
Our friends finally gained limited access to the courtyard and are now waiting for the time when they can leave the Coler campus or simply sit outside by the river.
We miss them greatly!
Please email Friends of Coler if you would like to help.
Register here to attend the Virtual Town Hall.
