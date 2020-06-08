What Comes Next After Inspiring Roosevelt Island March For Justice - RIRA Youth Committee Chair Pledges Action To Support Black Youth And Address Systemic Racial Injustice, Plans Upcoming Meeting To Brainstorm And Generate Action Plan
As previously reported, the inspiring June 3 Roosevelt Island March For Justice was organized by Roosevelt Island young people including Thalia St Hubert shown below speaking at Good Shepherd Plaza.
But what comes next? Was the Roosevelt Island March For Justice a one time event in reaction to the killing of George Floyd and demonstrations around the country or is there a movement brewing that will address the racial problems facing the United States and Roosevelt Island?
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Common Council Children, Youth & Education Ad Hoc Committee Chair Adib Mansour reports:
I write this message in response to the sad state of affairs in our country and its leadership. Division and hatred are in abundance. Inequality and abuse are becoming the norm. I say, enough is enough! This stops now.Here are more scenes from a Roosevelt Island night to remember - the March For Justice.
We’ve heard the last gasps of air from too many black victims “I can’t breath… I can’t breath”. And yet the oppressor does nothing. We’ve seen way too many unarmed black people being shot while their hands are up, or shot in the back. I say enough is enough.
RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee stands with you, demanding a permanent change and a better future for EVERY youth and citizen. I pledge that this committee will always be learning on how to bring change and increasing racial equity in our community and our city. As the chair of RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee I am making the commitment that we will be engaging in activities and actions that support our black youth and make sure that we are addressing systematic racial injustices. As part of that pledge, our meeting will be held in 2 weeks time to brainstorm and generate an action plan.
I was born and lived in Lebanon during the civil war and have fought hatred and anger with love and peace throughout my life. I came to this country to find equality. My wife and I chose Roosevelt Island, a loving diverse community. I taught my children that we are all equal. I must admit that it didn’t take long before I started seeing inequality towards people of color and police brutality in the USA. When I became a US citizen, I pledged to teach the youth harmony in equality.
It is true that we’ve had some issues with our own Public Safety Department, and in 2013, the community working together with RIRA got rid of Chief Guerra and his brutal regime. Since then we have received cooperation for better training and community integration. Chief McManus turned the department PSD around. That being said, I often told my son, be aware of the police. My son’s best friend, a young black youth, was always wary when leaving the island. The youths of color should not be worried when leaving their homes. That always reminded me of the random checkpoints during the war in Lebanon and the fear of persecution. I said enough is enough back then, and I say it again now!
It is not acceptable to see videos of unarmed black citizens being murdered in their car, on their lawn, in their homes, and on the streets. II is not acceptable to see kids being pepper sprayed or beaten by the authority that is meant to protect them. I say enough is enough.
I was very proud to see the youth of the island taking the initiative this week for justice and equality. The youth of this island took a stand demanding justice for George Floyd and chanted “black lives matter”.
The youth of my island make me proud! I am sorry I missed the opportunity to be with all of you. My family and I have been out of town due to the Covid-19 risk to my health as a diabetic with asthma. I am with you in spirit; I could not stop the tears from falling at the sight of you all taking the knee for 9 minutes.
Taking a knee for 9 minutes at Roosevelt Island March For Justice. Residents of all colors together. NYPD officers too. Fantastic job by the young Roosevelt Island youth organizers. Very proud of them. pic.twitter.com/noAh1ZtULu— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 3, 2020
Change comes with the youth of our island and the support of the “village"!
0 comments :
Post a Comment