Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A Night To Remember - Roosevelt Island March For Justice Was Inspiring, Young Local Organizers Did A Fantastic Job, Very Proud Ot Them

Just got back from the Roosevelt Island March for Justice.

Will have much more over the next few days, but here's a quick look.





Stay tuned for video of the whole event.

Great job by our Roosevelt Island young people.

UPDATE 9:05 - Here's absolutely wonderful speech by one of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizers, Thalia St Hubert.

