A Night To Remember - Roosevelt Island March For Justice Was Inspiring, Young Local Organizers Did A Fantastic Job, Very Proud Ot Them
Just got back from the Roosevelt Island March for Justice.
Will have much more over the next few days, but here's a quick look.
BLM, Roosevelt Island pic.twitter.com/rU6FNUNP8f— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 3, 2020
Roosevelt Island March for justice entering Good Shepherd Plaza. They were inspiring. pic.twitter.com/tfsQi8NJu7— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 4, 2020
People on Roosevelt Island are marching. Lots of people here. pic.twitter.com/B2s0gjUJii— Madina Touré (@madinatoure) June 3, 2020
Taking a knee for 9 minutes at Roosevelt Island March For Justice. Residents of all colors together. NYPD officers too. Fantastic job by the young Roosevelt Island youth organizers. Very proud of them. pic.twitter.com/noAh1ZtULu— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 3, 2020
Stay tuned for video of the whole event.
Great job by our Roosevelt Island young people.
UPDATE 9:05 - Here's absolutely wonderful speech by one of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizers, Thalia St Hubert.
