NYC Desperately Needs Blood - Roosevelt Islanders Have Always Stepped Up To The Plate, It's Time To Do So Again Right Now
As we navigate the new normal, we need your help NY! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we're not able to host as many blood drives as we used to, causing a major decline in our ability to collect blood outside of our centers. Sign up to give at a center: https://t.co/JMOlBf9oy3 pic.twitter.com/2PRTTlxLKI— NY Blood Center (@NYBloodCenter) July 14, 2020
For the past 19 years, the Roosevelt Island community has held a summer Blood Drive but not this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown.
Among the long time Roosevelt Island Blood drive organizers are Matt Katz and Sherie Helstien who encourage residents to donate badly needed blood right now.
GOT BLOOD?
New York City DESPERATELY NEEDS BLOOD!!
The New York Blood Center is Open & Accepting Donations!!
at: 310 E. 67th Street (between 1st-2nd Ave.)
You MUST telephone ahead for an appointment: 1-800-933-BLOOD (25663)
ESPECIALLY DURING THE PANDEMIC THE NEED IS ACUTE!
ROOSEVELT ISLANDERS HAVE ALWAYS STEPPED UP TO THE PLATE! IT’S TIME TO DO SO, AGAIN!
