Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F Train Service To And From Manhattan, Tram Passenger Limits At Discretion Of Operator, New Summer Ferry Schedule And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Hello everyone.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) July 17, 2020
The subway is now open. Check on your line here or at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb before you go.
And don’t forget, wear your mask or face covering while riding with us—it’s required. pic.twitter.com/7uUDFl0Ww6
The subway is now closed until 5 am.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) July 17, 2020
Free local and express buses continue to operate 👉@NYCTBus
We're still here to help. @ or DM us 24/7, or visit 👇https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Tram Passenger LimitsHere's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule.
As the region begins to reopen and more people return to work, the tram will have more riders. The tram operator has the discretion to allow an increase in the stated thirteen passenger limit based on conditions at a given time. If you feel a tram car is too crowded, we encourage you to wait for the next one. If you see an unsafe condition, please notify a the tram operator or a Public Safety Officer or call PSD directly at 212-832-4545.
The Roosevelt Island Tramway will be closed from 1:00 AM until 6:00 AM to ensure that disinfecting measures can be performed. Regular tram service will resume at 6:00 AM each day and continue until 1:00 AM the following morning. These early morning closures will continue each day until further notice...
A new #NYCFerry schedule will go into effect on 7/18. Please see highlights below:— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) July 16, 2020
⭐️Weekend-only Governors Island service
⭐️Adjusted RW departures for better on-time performance
⭐️More RW capacity throughout the week pic.twitter.com/YrkQnVHIrb
For all routes, please remember:— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) July 16, 2020
You must have a ticket to board, which you can buy on the NYCF app or at ticket machines. Most important: be kind to each other. That includes wearing a face covering when you are on our boats (on either deck) and keeping a distance.
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations
0 comments :
Post a Comment