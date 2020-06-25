Roosevelt Island Citibike Docking Stations Installed Yesterday, NYC Council Member Ben Kallos Announces Start Of Service and Takes First RI Citibike Ride - RIOC PSD Officers Handing Out Safe Biking Rules To Riders On Main Street Last Night
Yesterday, the NYC Citibike sharing program finally arrived on Roosevelt Island.
Roosevelt Island @CitiBikeNYC docking stations being installed today at Tram, Motorgate and Southpoint Park. @BenKallos @RIOCny https://t.co/R2CtXePAXp pic.twitter.com/vS6qcFUasx— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 24, 2020
NYC Council Member Ben Kallos and Roosevelt Island residents
cut the welcoming ribbon for Citibike as the docking stations were being installed at the Roosevelt Island Tram Station, Motogate Plaza next to the Roosevelt Island Bridge/Foodtown Supermarket and Southpoint Park. A fourth docking station will be installed near the Octagon Building.
thank you! So excited we finally have #citibike on #rooseveltisland.— chris o'neill (@mrchrisoneill) June 24, 2020
According to press release excerpt from Council Member Kallos:
Citi Bike is coming to Roosevelt Island with brand new stations. The first stations are being installed today and throughout the week and will be home to 74 bikes as the bike share program expands to Roosevelt Island to serve its residents for the first time. In 2014 there were more requests for CitiBike in Roosevelt Island’s zip code than anywhere else in New York City, with a bikeshare pilot dating back to 2010. This was a campaign promise of Council Member Ben Kallos who has spent years working with Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation and Citi Bike now operated by Lyft to finally get wheels down.
Citi Bike for Roosevelt Island was one of my first campaign promises,” said Council Member Ben Kallos, whose Fifth District includes Roosevelt Island. “Now, the years of work to make this happen are paying off. I am looking forward to riding a Citi Bike on Roosevelt Island after years of working with RIOC, RIRA, and residents, through multiple owners of Citi Bike, in pursuit of this expansion. None of this would have been possible without the power of the press and a commitment to covering this and every issue by the Roosevelt Islander. From Four Freedoms to Lighthouse Park and destinations in between, Citi Bike is going to make getting around Roosevelt Island more convenient and more fun.”...
... RIOC is proud to support this pilot program that gives our residents and visitors a convenient, environmentally responsible way to experience Roosevelt Island,” said Shelton J. Haynes, RIOC’s Acting President and CEO....
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has emphasized that the Citibike program on Roosevelt Island is as a pilot project subject to change and adjustment as becomes necessary.
Cathing up with the rest of NYC transportation options: welcome to Roosevelt Island @CitiBikeNYC !! Such a cool surprise to discover this brand new large docking station.@bikenewyork @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/PwkHBHtBVV— David Ontoso (@davidontoso) June 24, 2020
I was wondering the same, but they showed up later at the three new convenient locations on the Island 😉😊🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️😄 pic.twitter.com/X0gJv44DDT— David Ontoso (@davidontoso) June 25, 2020
As previously reported, there has been opposition by some residents to Citibike on Roosevelt Island due to bike safety concerns:
- The quantity of bikes on the island is getting out of hand and dangerous.
- I was walking tonight and was kind of being harassed by four city bike riders. They ride and get really close to you as they pass throwing one off balance!
- Damn there’s already tons of these guys over here. Is there anyway we can stop this?
Citi Bike finally comes to Roosevelt Island. This post makes good points about the need for improved bike lanes & signage. When I last rode there a few weeks ago, only a small portion had a marked bike lane. This should change for the safety of cyclists & pedestrians alike. https://t.co/t9mJnZ2aZ7— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) June 24, 2020
The beginning of a Roosevelt Island bike safety plan was seen last evening as Public Safety Officers were stopping bike riders on Main Street and advising them of safe riding practices.
Council Member Kallos inaugurated the Roosevelt Island Citibike era
Roosevelt Island @CitiBikeNYC Docking Stations Installed Yesterday, @BenKallos Announces Start Of Service and Takes First RI Ride - @RIOCny PSD Officers Handing Out Safe Biking Rules To Riders On Main Street Last Night. https://t.co/sP5XYgbxSH pic.twitter.com/J9wyaj2p3y— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 25, 2020
and residents took a spin too.
First ones! pic.twitter.com/8YptIjYJhd— FinnYorker (@NYTTYTTYY) June 24, 2020
Here's how Citibike works and pricing plans.
Here's the full press release on Citibike stations arriving on Roosevelt Island from NYC Council Member Ben Kallos.
Let's see how this works.
0 comments :
Post a Comment