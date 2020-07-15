Roosevelt Island Without Any Bank Branch When Amalgamated Bank Closes September 25 - Resident Asks RIOC To Help Get New Bank For Roosevelt Island, Amalgamated President Says Residents Can Continue 24/7 Mobile/Online Services And ATM At Duane Reade
Amalgamated Bank announced earlier this month that it was closing their Roosevelt Island Main Street branch
on September 25, 2020.
Amalgamated Bank opened the branch in July 2009 and will leave Roosevelt Island without any bank branch when it closes.
Roosevelt Island resident Raye Schwartz shares this message she sent to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) asking for some help in getting a new bank branch to open here.
I’m writing because of the issue that’s going to impact many of us when Amalgamated Bank closes in September.RIOC shares this July 14 letter from Amalgamated President Keith Mestrich on the Roosevelt Island branch. According to Mr Mestrich:
As it is, now during the Coronavirus Pandemic since this branch is shut, the ATM’s have been malfunctioning on some days so that one can’t even get some cash! If there is no other bank to replace them, many residents and workers will have serious issues, especially seniors, the disabled, parents with babies, and some building workers on a lunch break who may need immediate cash and can’t leave the island via mass transit or own cars to drive to a bank in Queens. Further, there are also some organizations such as the school PTA, Girl Scouts, etc. who have accounts.
It’s really urgent and I beg you to do everything you can to get another bank here ASAP. I know you are all very busy, but it’s really important as it affects so many of us.
... Customers have an extensive network of ATM's. This includes a no-fee All Points ATM inside the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade where any Amalgamated customer can access services easily and quickly...
As Amalgamated is closing it's Roosevelt Island branch, it's expanding to Boston.
0 comments :
Post a Comment