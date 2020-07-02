Amalgamated Bank Closing Roosevelt Island Main Street Branch In September - No Other Bank On Roosevelt Island
announced with a flyer on it's Main Street entrance door that their Roosevelt Island Main Street branch will be permanently closing
on September 26 of this year. The Amalgamated Bank Roosevelt Island branch opened in July 2009.
There is no other bank on Roosevelt Island.
The Westview retail space is controlled by building ownership and is not part of the Hudson Related Main Street Master Leasehold.
