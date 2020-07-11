Updated Covid Social Distancing Guidelines For Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Court Play From RIOC - Still No Doubles Play Allowed
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Since the re-opening, guidelines for the outdoor tennis courts have been updated and can be found hereA Roosevelt Island tennis player asked earlier this week:
As a reminder, courts remain open for singles play only until further notice. Players should continue to follow social distancing protocols and wear face masks/coverings when approaching the courts.
Hours of operation are 7:30 AM - 8:30 PM, 7 days a week.
There are six courts in total available for permitting. To reserve a court, log onto our reservation system here...
Is octagon open for doubles yet? RSD @96, RIRC, randalls, and 119 RSD all are.According to the RIOC Guidelines, Doubles play is still not allowed.
Here's some pretty good Doubles play
at Wimbledon.
With some practice and teamwork, maybe you too can ... never mind, just have fun
