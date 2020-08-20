NYC Ferry Astoria Route Service Expands To Upper East Side 90th Street Dock Starting Saturday August 22 - 12 Minute Direct Route Roosevelt Island To Upper East Side
Roosevelt Island may get ferry service to the Upper East Side under a proposed expanded NYC Ferry Astoria Route by Hallets Point real estate developer Durst Organization....Yesterday, the NYC Economic Development Corp (EDC) announced that the NYC Ferry Astoria Route will be extended to East 90th street
starting this Saturday, August 22.
Starting Saturday, August 22 the Astoria route will be extended to now serve E. 90th St.! Length of travel to/from existing Astoria route landings won’t change, and riders throughout the system now have more connectivity. ✨ https://t.co/pMKzaFEjus— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) August 19, 2020
Take this virtual Roosevelt Island to Astoria ferry trip
and in another 4 minutes you'll be on the Upper East Side.
This will probably mean more Upper East Side crowds on the Ferry coming to and from Roosevelt Island as well as more visitors to Roosevelt Island.
