Roosevelt Island Free Weekly Food Pantry Friday August 14 From RIDA At Senior Center - Fresh Produce, Lots Of Milk And Non Perishable Items, Everyone Who Needs Is Welcome, Try The Tasty Chicken Casserole Recipe From Panty Items
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports;
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be having it's weekly Friday food pantry tomorrow August 14 from 4 - 6:30 pm at Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street).
Lots of Fresh Produce,
Milk
and non-perishables.
If you are in need of food, please feel free to come on Friday. Everyone who needs is welcome. You MUST wear a mask, bring ID and your own bag or cart. Line starts at 546 entrance way
Ms Hersh adds:
Learn more about RIDA's food delivery to residents during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.
