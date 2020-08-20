Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Principal Beckman Among NYC DOE District 2 Principals Calling For In Person Schooling Delay From Scheduled September 10 Start
Principal Mandana Beckman was among a group of District 2 NYC Department Of Education Principals who signed letter calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio's to delay in person school learning scheduled to begin September 10.
According to the Twitter account of NY Times Education reporter:
Group of principals from NYC's biggest school district, District 2, join calls to delay in-person school. Notice that their concerns are as much about logistics/planning as about safety. They still dont know how many kids + teachers are gonna show up. pic.twitter.com/ICsdS2woaL— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) August 20, 2020
ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/pscOrr8E6k— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) August 20, 2020
I can’t read? Where does it say that?— Robin Broshi (@EastSideGadfly) August 20, 2020
i couldnt screenshot all of it but i imagine you got the letter too right— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) August 20, 2020
Chalkbeat NY has more on calls by Principals to delay NYC in person schooling. Also here's press release from the Mayor's office earlier today:
Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza today announced the City’s Back to School Pledge. The pledge, available here, outlines the City’s safety and health commitments to students, parents, and the school community prior to the start of the school year.
“With our record-low infection rate, New York City is the safest major city in America,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Our plan to reopen our schools is the most rigorous in the country, and I want parents to know that we are taking absolutely every precaution to keep their children healthy and safe.”
Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza: “We’re a few weeks away from the first day of school, and PPE deliveries are happening every day, families are getting their schedules, and schools are organizing their classrooms. Parents deserve to know our commitment to them, and that means health, safety, and a high-quality education, no matter what.”
Health and safety always come first:
NYC Public Schools will be cleaned and disinfected, day and night:
- PPE and cleaning supplies will be supplied to all schools, and DOE will have a 30-day supply on hand at all times—with a hotline for principals to call for immediate resupply for their schools
- There will be a full-time nurse in every public school building
- Any school building or room found to have inadequate ventilation will not be used by students or staff
- Students and staff will practice physical distancing in all school buildings
- Students and staff will wear face coverings throughout the school day; if they do not have them, they will be provided for free
- Students will remain in pods for as much of the day as possible
- We will place hand sanitizer in every classroom
- City-run testing sites will prioritize free COVID testing and expedited results for school staff; free testing is also available to all students, families, and New Yorkers citywide
- We are encouraging all DOE employees to be tested monthly
- NYC Department of Health and Test + Trace Corps will immediately investigate confirmed cases to prevent spread of the virus
- Schools will communicate with all students and families when there are confirmed cases in schools
- When necessary, classrooms or school buildings will temporarily close to maintain safety of school communities and prevent spread of the virus
- School buildings will close if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in New York City is 3% or more using a 7-day average—the most aggressive threshold in the nation
Students will be learning five days a week, no matter what:
- All school buildings will be disinfected overnight, every night
- High-touch zones will be cleaned multiple times throughout each day
- Electrostatic disinfectors will clean surfaces daily with zero physical contact
- Whether in-person or online, students will study in supportive environments with rigorous academic standards
- Remote students will interact with their teachers every day
- Student schedules—both remote and in-person—will be preset and consistent to allow families to plan
- Academic instruction will integrate social-emotional learning and trauma-informed care to support students holistically
- Teachers will have time each day to engage one-on-one with students and families
