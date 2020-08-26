You're Invited To NYPD 114 Precinct Roosevelt Island Build The Block Meeting With Neighborhood Coordination Officers Thursday August 27 At Good Shepherd - Help Identify And Solve Local Quality Of Life Conditions And Crime Concerns
The NYPD 114 precinct is hosting a Roosevelt Island Build The Block meeting with Neighborhood Coordination Officers Esposito and Mathes starting 5:30 PM, Thursday August 27 at Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street)
#Astoria #LIC, join your Neighborhood Coordination Officers Esposito & Matthes for a Build the Block meeting, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street) at 5:30pm. They will be there to address any issues or concerns that you may have. pic.twitter.com/8IMqYxYdbu— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) August 26, 2020
Here's Officers Espositio and Mathes talking to the
November 14, 2019 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Common Council meeting.
Not sure if Good Shepherd Plaza is the best place to hold an indoor meeting while maintaining Covid-19 Social Distancing practices.
UPDATE 5:30 PM - The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
The NYPD 114th Precinct will be hosting a Build the Block Meeting in the Good Shepherd Chapel on Thursday, August 27th, 2020,at 5:30PM. Doors will open at 5:00PM. Face masks must be worn and in order to maintain social distancing, the meeting will be limited to 25 people.
