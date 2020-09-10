Governor Cuomo Says NYC Restaurants Allowed To Resume Indoor Dining September 30 At 25% Capacity, What Will This Mean For Roosevelt Island? Granny Annie's Irish Bar Expects To Open In A Week Or Two
NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday:
The State will allow indoor dining to resume in New York City at 25% capacity with strict restrictions on September 30....
UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 9, 2020
What will this mean for Roosevelt Island?
According to Granny Annie's,
which had been getting ready for its opening debut on Roosevelt Island with only outdoor seating:
It will allow us to open up @ 25% inside which is definitly better than not having guests. It just going to be a wait and see how all goes. If people do all the correct things we will all get back on track.The Cafe @Cornell Tech, which is open for outdoor seating,
We are working with Kevin Doherty who owns a company called “SHAKIN UP NYC”. Kevin is overseeing our cocktail program which is the best in the business . Kevin has added a new program for bars/restaurants on how to prepare and operate under Covid 19 rules regarding health department and the SLA rules . Kevin does training with all the management & employees on how to properly open up safely and to make sure our staff are properly trained on all aspects off Covid 19 regulations.This program is vital part off our bar/restaurant to be able to survive in this climate . We will always put our staff and guests first as they are the heartbeat off any business.
We hope to be open in the next week or 2 . And yes we will be serving a selection off non alcoholic beverages also
reports:
The Café @ Cornell Tech will be happy to open its indoor dining area on 9/30 abiding by all regulations to keep our valued community safe.
Nisi,
Piccolo Trattoria Pizza restaurant
Piccolo trattoria is actually pretty darn good— Laura Ardizzone (@ArdizzoneLaura) September 9, 2020
and Fuji East have been open for take out and outdoor eating but I don't know yet what their plans are when 25% capacity indoor dining resumes September 30.
Are you ready to eat indoors yet?
